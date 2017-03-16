NickyKiss wrote: I thought Stewart's was a shocker to be honest and it should lead to a decent ban. Brown had rattled him with a legal tackle which made him lose the ball before that and he clearly wanted to get his own back. He semi celebrated the challenge which was ordinary and I also thought he could have checked on Browns welfare when it was clear he was in bad shape.

Have to say I agree with you on Stewart as the smirk on his face said it all to me, it wasn't the look of a player who'd got his timing wrong, he knew what he was doing.Should be a ban of 4 games minimum.Thought Thaler did well in the most part though he penalised Leigh a few times for moving off the mark yet let Warrington off a couple of times for the self same offence.About time a Ref actually used the cards in the game instead of taking the easy option and putting it on report, though neither player could have complained had the card Thaler shown been a red one, both fortunate to just see yellow.