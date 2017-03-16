WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Thaler



Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:49 pm
oggy123 User avatar
Thought he had a good game tonight... didn't take the easy way out and used the sin bin.. also thought he was excellent in the ruck... he was consistent and gave everything as knock ons which is all we can ask.. he let the play flow he's by far the best ref in SL
Re: Thaler

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:58 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Me too, thought he was superb, but i think in the main he does a good job, doesn't take much crap like some of the others !!
Re: Thaler

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:25 pm
poppys mum User avatar
Thought he bottled the lineham elbow.
That was a straight red imo.
Re: Thaler

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:37 pm
Snowy User avatar
poppys mum wrote:
Thought he bottled the lineham elbow.
That was a straight red imo.



I think both were reds, But Linehams was cowardly. Stewarts was more mis-timed. Either way, both didnt miss.
Re: Thaler

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:42 pm
oggy123 User avatar
BUT he was consistent again which is all we can as for... loved the way he polices the ruck tonight:.. any ball that came out he gave knock on.: hate it when they go between steals and knock ons. The way he communicate a is what stands out for me and think the players respect that he explains the rulings he gives
Re: Thaler

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 8:20 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Snowy wrote:
I think both were reds, But Linehams was cowardly. Stewarts was more mis-timed. Either way, both didnt miss.



I thought Stewart's was a shocker to be honest and it should lead to a decent ban. Brown had rattled him with a legal tackle which made him lose the ball before that and he clearly wanted to get his own back. He semi celebrated the challenge which was ordinary and I also thought he could have checked on Browns welfare when it was clear he was in bad shape.

Re: Thaler

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:13 am
acko User avatar
Thaler did have a good game but again 2 players should have been sent off, Stewart's was bad on Brown came in with arm swinging like Mohammed Ali too many times now players are doing that and Lineman should have been off just for the elbow in the face of Hampshire.
Re: Thaler

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:14 pm
Chris71 User avatar
NickyKiss wrote:
I thought Stewart's was a shocker to be honest and it should lead to a decent ban. Brown had rattled him with a legal tackle which made him lose the ball before that and he clearly wanted to get his own back. He semi celebrated the challenge which was ordinary and I also thought he could have checked on Browns welfare when it was clear he was in bad shape.


Have to say I agree with you on Stewart as the smirk on his face said it all to me, it wasn't the look of a player who'd got his timing wrong, he knew what he was doing.

Should be a ban of 4 games minimum.

Thought Thaler did well in the most part though he penalised Leigh a few times for moving off the mark yet let Warrington off a couple of times for the self same offence.

About time a Ref actually used the cards in the game instead of taking the easy option and putting it on report, though neither player could have complained had the card Thaler shown been a red one, both fortunate to just see yellow.
