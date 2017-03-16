WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Whipping Boys..

Leigh Centurions

 
Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:41 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3000
Catch us if you can..Next Please. :GROUPHUG:
Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:43 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5120
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
Catch us if you can..Next Please. :GROUPHUG:


20 games left don't get carried away just live the dream a while

Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:48 pm
DemonUK
Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16108
Location: Warrington
20? You either mean 17 or 24 :) ....or maybe even more
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:56 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5120
Location: lowton
DemonUK wrote:
20? You either mean 17 or 24 :) ....or maybe even more


different calculation same statement for me

Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:12 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3000
mr. chairman wrote:
different calculation same statement for me


That was Wire taught a lesson.Do they have an academy?
Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:17 pm
mr. chairman
Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5120
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
That was Wire taught a lesson.Do they have an academy?
yes they do declan patton played for them on saturday . no need for lazy diatribe like that

Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:42 am
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3000
mr. chairman wrote:
yes they do declan patton played for them on saturday . no need for lazy diatribe like that


Well done Leigh..Never doubted you.

Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:45 am
Cokey
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2243
Location: LEYTH
4th it is then. :D

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league ... ague/table
Re: Whipping Boys..

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:03 am
Joined: Wed Nov 19, 2014 10:38 am
Posts: 186
Cokey wrote:
4th it is then. :D

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league ... ague/table


Not to get too excited as you have 2 games over others on that table, but few will now expect Leigh to be even in the middle 8 let alone as many predicted going down again!

Be proud that a club has proved its ability to be in and stay in SL! :BOW:

