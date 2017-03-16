|
Our Aussie coach is so far licked 5-0 by the European conterparts with another UK coach to face next week.
Is the day of the Aussie coach finished in SL?
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:43 pm
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Our Aussie coach is so far licked 5-0 by the European conterparts with another UK coach to face next week.
Is the day of the Aussie coach finished in SL?
Nationality plays no part in it. Smith is poor, especially in recruitment, that's why you're awful. Nowt to do with him being an Aussie.
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:49 pm
I think you have misunderstood the question....
Is the Aussie coach finished in the European game?
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:51 pm
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:52 pm
Give Smith his dues, he's done so much for the club.
The time he's spent in country, can hardly refer to him as a pupil of the "Aussie coaching style".
But like how Super League teams played against the NRL teams, sometimes need to take the shackles off and do something different.
