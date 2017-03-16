|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7582
|
Our Aussie coach is so far licked 5-0 by the European conterparts with another UK coach to face next week.
Is the day of the Aussie coach finished in SL?
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm
Posts: 2561
Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Our Aussie coach is so far licked 5-0 by the European conterparts with another UK coach to face next week.
Is the day of the Aussie coach finished in SL?
Nationality plays no part in it. Smith is poor, especially in recruitment, that's why you're awful. Nowt to do with him being an Aussie.
|
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.
Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick
Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one
Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:49 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 7582
|
I think you have misunderstood the question....
Is the Aussie coach finished in the European game?
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:51 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 596
Location: Warrington
|
|
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, Allypie, AntonyGiant, barham red, Bigtom, Bing [Bot], Bombed Out, BrianBradyHandOff, Builth Wells Wire, cheekydiddles, Clearwing, comeontrinity, ComeOnYouUll, Cripesginger, CW8, CyberPieMan, Dezzies_right_hook, Disney cat, Ewwenorfolk, Fatbelly, FlexWheeler, Fozzysalforddevil, Frankiefartown, Frosties., Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gaz3376, Geoff, Giantscorpio, goodways sore chops, grifter, gulfcoast_highwayman, H53a, Hasbag, Hashman, Hatfield Town Wire, Hessle Roader, Hicks Is A God, Hindsfordleyther79, illy, Itchy Arsenal, Jack Steel, jeffb, jj86, jus@casvegas, just_browny, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, Les Norton, Leythersteve, lionarmour87, Listerofsmeg, LukeLeedsRhinos, Man Mountain, matt_wire, MattyB, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mike1970, MikeyWire, Morvan, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, Norris Cole, Odem, oggy123, Orrell Lad, Oxford Exile, P-J, Paddyfc, Penks81, Philth, pie.warrior, proper-shaped-balls, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, Run leroy , run !, runningman29, ScottyWire, shadrack, shane A, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, spacks grandad, spegs, steadygetyerboots-on, Stitch, Superblue, tank123, the flying biscuit, the fucitolbladderwrack, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Towns88, TrevorGrice, Trust Me, Tweety, unknownlegend, Upanunder, upsetzombie, vintage73, westjba, Wilde 3, willo109, Wire Weaver, Wire200#, Wireste92, WireWireWire, Wolf Hall, Wolfie76, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 1324 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|
c}