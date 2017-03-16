Bulliac wrote: ... though I totally disagreed with his earlier thoughts on tries and how you, "shouldn't disallow a 'tremendous try' because he might have been a touch off-side or the pass may have been slightly forward"...

Really? I disagree. If you analysed half the tries in the game, you'd find possible nit-picks, where a player "might have been" marginally offside or a pass "might have been" "slightly" forward.Well if they might, they also might not. Without a doubt, for example, SOME players are offside at most plays, but probably 95% of marginal, or "might have been" offsides are simply not given, nor would you want them to be.Take for example goal line defence. I defy you to provide video or photographic evidence of any UK or Aus game where genuinely all 13 players were behind the line at the moment the ball was played. You'll struggle. How many penalties do you see, though - and how many would you WANT to see?I think Clarke's point is fair. If a ref sees a flowing passing movement that ends in a great try, but suspects one (say) slipped pass to a man running through a gap "might" have been marginally forward, is the game generally well served by wiping off the brilliant try that everyone just cheered? It isn't. It just pissses everybody (bar one set of fans) off. I'd prefer it greatly if that try was only chalked off if the ref saw a forward pass, thought, "Yes, that WAS forward for mine", and blew. If it "might have been" slightly forward then it also might not, and it is mean, petty and very frustrtating to see a fine try chalked off for what must have been a very marginal call.One recent example was a disallowed Ethan try in the corner of the main stand/Coral stand, for an alleged "forward pass". It didn't look forward to anyone in the ground, and I don't know who called it but I think ref as he blew instantly. No need for it. It was a great try all day long, and if it was technically a few centimetres forward, so what, he'll never know for sure, but it made zero difference to the play. In the other code, never in a million years would they ever disallow a try for a marginal "might have been" forward pass and that's just how it should be.