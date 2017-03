roger daly wrote: Does anybody else, or is it just me, think that this season Phil Clarke is now talking a lot of sense in his analysis of games. Now that his stupid margin metre is long gone, and Stevo, I think he comes across really well and knowledgable. I'm liking when he questions some ref decisions, especially to Stuart Cummings.

Agree, yes.I think Clarke has always been one of the more thoughtful members of the team, to be fair - though I totally disagreed with his earlier thoughts on tries and how you, "shouldn't disallow a 'tremendous try' because he might have been a touch off-side or the pass may have been slightly forward". If he keeps away from that sort of claptrap (and the daft graphics) then he is fine and way better than Stevo. Though I'd agree I set the bar a bit low for the last bit.