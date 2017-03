maurice wrote: Watched it a couple of times and Stewart had no intent to go high in the tackle, his job all night was having brown in his pocket, he moved in quickly, brown had a quick look, fumbled and this caused the contact to the head as he stooped to retain the ball. Hope he is well and recovers quickly. Lineham was intent, yes borne from frustration but that is not a defence against intent

I assume this is another of your wind ups, you cannot condone what Stewart did - the intent was clear to see, Brown had got control of the ball well before Stewart got there.Have to say as an aside Stewart looks a class act - we are certainly not short of quality back rowers