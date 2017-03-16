WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - stewart glen

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions stewart glen

 
Post a reply

Re: stewart glen

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:19 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3002
mr. chairman wrote:
i could be hit with a te ton truck and pass a head test the doctors observations carry more weight than a head test


He was conscious when he walked off the field..15 mins allowed..
Image

Re: stewart glen

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:23 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5123
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
He was conscious when he walked off the field..15 mins allowed..


yes so was george foreman when he fought ali , don't be daft

Re: stewart glen

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:33 pm
Snowy User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2004 3:49 pm
Posts: 6996
Location: Hilton Park !!!! RIP!!!
Brown was out cold momentarily. Any player knocked unconscious irrespective of Length should not re-enter the field of play so the right decision from me.

The juggling of the ball didnt help, but he should cop a ban for that.

Lineham is a different kettle of fish though. That WAS even worse.

Both should have had a red but Warrington would still be trying to score now whether we had 12 on the field or 13 !!
[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]TBF he's a good lad Snowy.


A wind up merchant but a good lad.


:lol:[/quote]

[quote="-VIKINGMAN-"]That sig snowy is Ssooooooooooo old !!![/quote]

OOpps - nowt changes !!

[b]Widnes 8 Leigh 10 LOL!!!
Leigh 23 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Leigh 30 Widnes 16 LOL!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 38 Oh Dear !!
Leigh 54 Widnes 16 FFS!!!
Leigh 50 Widnes 18 We gave them 3 tries !!!
Widnes 18 Leigh 24 Still no points in the 2nd half!!
Good luck Widnes. See you in 2015 !![/b]

Re: stewart glen

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:41 pm
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5123
Location: lowton
mr. chairman wrote:
atomic wrote:
He was conscious when he walked off the field..15 mins allowed..


yes so was george foreman when he fought ali , don't be daft
Snowy wrote:
Brown was out cold momentarily. Any player knocked unconscious irrespective of Length should not re-enter the field of play so the right decision from me.

The juggling of the ball didnt help, but he should cop a ban for that.

Lineham is a different kettle of fish though. That WAS even worse.

Both should have had a red but Warrington would still be trying to score now whether we had 12 on the field or 13 !!



agree snowy line ham should have been a red and warrington were total rubbish and leigh surely can't play any better can they

Re: stewart glen

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:06 am
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 895
mr. chairman wrote:
agree snowy line ham should have been a red and warrington were total rubbish and leigh surely can't play any better can they


The quite deliberate elbow should indeed have seen red. However seemingly being hit high whilst perhaps ducking into a secondary tackler is (or should be) open to serious consideration. Children (and often the Judiciary, sadly) tend to look at the fallout from an action rather than the intent. Bongser does hope that there is no long term damage, but discussing concussion et al, rather than intent is, at best, childish when deeming whether further punishment is necessary.

FFS - that's coming from Bongser :shock:

Re: stewart glen

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:14 am
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3002
The point is did Brown have a concussion test? If what you are all saying is true, then in the interest of player welfare,should Brown have been sat in the dug out drinking water?
Image

Re: stewart glen

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:08 am
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3789
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
They will both be banned, they both made deliberate attacks to the head.

Re: stewart glen

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:38 am
mr. chairman User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Aug 31, 2006 2:12 pm
Posts: 5123
Location: lowton
atomic wrote:
The point is did Brown have a concussion test? If what you are all saying is true, then in the interest of player welfare,should Brown have been sat in the dug out drinking water?
would you rather have him sat in the bar having a pint he would have sat there on doctors orders as the doc would have been in close proximity to him . have any of you guys ever been concussed and been to hospital if so tell me what the docs say to you as advice
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brian Wood, frank1, Geoff, glow, Google Adsense [Bot], Hampo, ItchyandScratchy, kirkhall, the flying biscuit and 269 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,537,0752,04375,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  














c}