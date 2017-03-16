mr. chairman wrote: agree snowy line ham should have been a red and warrington were total rubbish and leigh surely can't play any better can they

The quite deliberate elbow should indeed have seen red. However seemingly being hit high whilst perhaps ducking into a secondary tackler is (or should be) open to serious consideration. Children (and often the Judiciary, sadly) tend to look at the fallout from an action rather than the intent. Bongser does hope that there is no long term damage, but discussing concussion et al, rather than intent is, at best, childish when deeming whether further punishment is necessary.FFS - that's coming from Bongser