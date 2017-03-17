WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:04 pm
Wigg'n
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5107
To clarify when I asked which have "made it", I mean holding down a regular SL spot, dream team, awards, or even international appearances.

I don't even recognise half of those names.

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:08 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 598
Surprised nobody has mentioned O'Brien, a mainstay in the Salford side now and the key player. What Warrington would give to have him back right now.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:06 pm
moto748
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2245
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Surprised nobody has mentioned O'Brien, a mainstay in the Salford side now and the key player. What Warrington would give to have him back right now.


Yes, he was pretty good against us, as I recall.

Post Fri Mar 24, 2017 11:01 am
moving on...
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1105
Wigg'n wrote:
To clarify when I asked which have "made it", I mean holding down a regular SL spot, dream team, awards, or even international appearances.

I don't even recognise half of those names.


Currie - Regular, Ireland & England international.
Dwyer - Regular
Harrison - Regular, Challenge cup winner, Ireland International.
T. King - Broke into the 1st team last season.
G. King - First team regular.
Penny - Regular, Dream team player.
R. Evans - Regular, Wales International.
B. Evans - Ex Regular, Wales International.
Livett - broke into the first team this season.
Smith - Broke through last season.
Johnson - Just broke through.
Patton - Broke through last season.
Cooper - Regular, NRL regular, Challenge cup winner.
O'Brien - Ex - Regular, current Salford regular, secured superleage status for Salford.
Philbin - Regular bench player
Wilde - Regular bench player
C. Riley - Ex-regular, 3 times Challenge cup winner, SL top try scorer, tenth player to score 5 tries in a SL game
G. Riley - Ex-bench player.

It' might not be the most exciting list of players but its still better than something a lot of teams in SL couldn't do.

While our academy may not be as prestigious as Wigan's an important point to note is that until 2004 we didn't really have much of an academy. moving to the HJ is when our professional style academy kicked off. That's why we're only just starting to see more and more Warrington academy lads breaking through. It's been a long term project and takes time. It'll still be a good few years before its up to full speed.

It's like creating whiskey. you can just make a 12yo you have to wait 12 years obviously. You can make a blend in the mean time though.
