Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:55 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5086
He only played U16s didn't he? Don't think we can take too much credit for him.

Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:17 pm
apollosghost
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 674
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
I thought the interview with Hill post match was telling, he looked and sound dumbfounded, as though when he'd been watching from the sidelines it hadn't seemed too bad, nothing that couldn't be turned around.
Only when he's been on the pitch with his team mates has he realised what a state they're in.

Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:05 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5040
Wigg'n wrote:
Indeed. I can't imagine many Wigan fans will feel sorry for them. I actually didn't mind Wire until 2007 when a load of their numpty fans turned up to our CC Semi supporting Catalan.

Their lack of local talent coming through is hard to believe when they actually have a decent academy team. Which of their academy players have made it in the last 10 years? The only one I can think of is Currie! Mike Cooper and Brad Dwyer maybe at a push but it shows how much they rely on recruitment to build a team. When the market dries up (resorting to Brown), you get a bit of bad luck (Dodds) or a few poor investments (Sandow, Wheeler, Asotasi etc.) you end up with an average team that has generally over-performed. Last year they were carried by Hill, Clark and Westerman with a sprinkling of Sandow that were high on confidence. Put them on the ropes and they'll always disappoint.


They do have a few coming through, though none that one would call top-class. I like Declan Patton, but Smith doesn't seem to rate him. Played well against us in that Academy final about 3 years ago, that we almost lost, and looked good in the reserve game last week.

Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:10 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30029
Geoff wrote:
They do have a few coming through, though none that one would call top-class. I like Declan Patton, but Smith doesn't seem to rate him. Played well against us in that Academy final about 3 years ago, that we almost lost, and looked good in the reserve game last week.



I've always likes Rhys Evans and honestly believe that if he'd come through the Wigan system would have been a class centre by now. Livett looks good and Toby King could be an excellent player if he can stay clear of any further injuries.
Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:17 pm
stpatricks
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 774
Location: Wigan
i was impressed with Lineham last night, first time I have ever seen a player make more yards at the play ball than in actual open play. Moved about 10 yards from the mark the ref sent him back to play it then he penalised Leigh twice in second half for moving off the mark.
Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:28 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5040
stpatricks wrote:
i was impressed with Lineham last night, first time I have ever seen a player make more yards at the play ball than in actual open play. Moved about 10 yards from the mark the ref sent him back to play it then he penalised Leigh twice in second half for moving off the mark.

And probably not going to see him again for a few weeks once the disciplinary have their say.

Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:38 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5086
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I've always likes Rhys Evans and honestly believe that if he'd come through the Wigan system would have been a class centre by now. Livett looks good and Toby King could be an excellent player if he can stay clear of any further injuries.


Livett looks poor from what I've seen in SL. Looks like he's been throw in at the deep end massively. He seems to either be copping a huge hit or throwing out Barrett-esque speculators to his winger.

Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:53 pm
Pie Eyed
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3215
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
stpatricks wrote:
i was impressed with Lineham last night, first time I have ever seen a player make more yards at the play ball than in actual open play. Moved about 10 yards from the mark the ref sent him back to play it then he penalised Leigh twice in second half for moving off the mark.


Agreed. Thought the ref waas harsh on Leigh in that respect, by penalising them a couple of times, but ignoring the same offense when Wire did it.

As for the elbow - Nothing more to be said. 2-3 games for me for lashing out.

But what the hell was he playing at with the try?
Not only grounds the ball, but slides over with his arm on the ground, then gets up and tries to con the referee that he actually grounded it about 10m further in-field.

I'm sorry, but that is blatant cheating and although it won't be pulled up, it surely falls under the "ungentlemanly conduct" or whatever the rule is called these days and whilst not ban-worthy, for me it warrants a warning.

Frankly, I lost a lot of respect for Lineham last night.
Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:49 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1099
Wigg'n wrote:
Their lack of local talent coming through is hard to believe when they actually have a decent academy team. Which of their academy players have made it in the last 10 years? The only one I can think of is Currie! Mike Cooper and Brad Dwyer maybe at a push.


Just off the top of my head in fairly recent years: Currie, Dwyer, Harrison, T. King, G. King, Penny, R. Evans, B. Evans, Livett, Smith, Johnson, Patton, Cooper, O'Brien, Philbin, Wilde, C. Riley, G. Riley.

The only difference personally between our production line and yours is that Wayne has the balls to drop any player, regardless of what his name is if they're putting naff performances in. Smith won't. Smith will continuously still by a big name player rather than give a young lad a chance. That right there is the real difference and why Wigan are on a complete and utter new level to everyone else.
c}