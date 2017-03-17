stpatricks wrote: i was impressed with Lineham last night, first time I have ever seen a player make more yards at the play ball than in actual open play. Moved about 10 yards from the mark the ref sent him back to play it then he penalised Leigh twice in second half for moving off the mark.

Agreed. Thought the ref waas harsh on Leigh in that respect, by penalising them a couple of times, but ignoring the same offense when Wire did it.As for the elbow - Nothing more to be said. 2-3 games for me for lashing out.But what the hell was he playing at with the try?Not only grounds the ball, but slides over with his arm on the ground, then gets up and tries to con the referee that he actually grounded it about 10m further in-field.I'm sorry, but that is blatant cheating and although it won't be pulled up, it surely falls under the "ungentlemanly conduct" or whatever the rule is called these days and whilst not ban-worthy, for me it warrants a warning.Frankly, I lost a lot of respect for Lineham last night.