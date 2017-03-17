|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5086
|
He only played U16s didn't he? Don't think we can take too much credit for him.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:17 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 674
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
|
I thought the interview with Hill post match was telling, he looked and sound dumbfounded, as though when he'd been watching from the sidelines it hadn't seemed too bad, nothing that couldn't be turned around.
Only when he's been on the pitch with his team mates has he realised what a state they're in.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:05 pm
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5040
|
Wigg'n wrote:
Indeed. I can't imagine many Wigan fans will feel sorry for them. I actually didn't mind Wire until 2007 when a load of their numpty fans turned up to our CC Semi supporting Catalan.
Their lack of local talent coming through is hard to believe when they actually have a decent academy team. Which of their academy players have made it in the last 10 years? The only one I can think of is Currie! Mike Cooper and Brad Dwyer maybe at a push but it shows how much they rely on recruitment to build a team. When the market dries up (resorting to Brown), you get a bit of bad luck (Dodds) or a few poor investments (Sandow, Wheeler, Asotasi etc.) you end up with an average team that has generally over-performed. Last year they were carried by Hill, Clark and Westerman with a sprinkling of Sandow that were high on confidence. Put them on the ropes and they'll always disappoint.
They do have a few coming through, though none that one would call top-class. I like Declan Patton, but Smith doesn't seem to rate him. Played well against us in that Academy final about 3 years ago, that we almost lost, and looked good in the reserve game last week.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:10 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30029
|
Geoff wrote:
They do have a few coming through, though none that one would call top-class. I like Declan Patton, but Smith doesn't seem to rate him. Played well against us in that Academy final about 3 years ago, that we almost lost, and looked good in the reserve game last week.
I've always likes Rhys Evans and honestly believe that if he'd come through the Wigan system would have been a class centre by now. Livett looks good and Toby King could be an excellent player if he can stay clear of any further injuries.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:17 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 774
Location: Wigan
|
i was impressed with Lineham last night, first time I have ever seen a player make more yards at the play ball than in actual open play. Moved about 10 yards from the mark the ref sent him back to play it then he penalised Leigh twice in second half for moving off the mark.
|
Wigan home of league
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:28 pm
|
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5040
|
stpatricks wrote:
i was impressed with Lineham last night, first time I have ever seen a player make more yards at the play ball than in actual open play. Moved about 10 yards from the mark the ref sent him back to play it then he penalised Leigh twice in second half for moving off the mark.
And probably not going to see him again for a few weeks once the disciplinary have their say.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5086
|
Rogues Gallery wrote:
I've always likes Rhys Evans and honestly believe that if he'd come through the Wigan system would have been a class centre by now. Livett looks good and Toby King could be an excellent player if he can stay clear of any further injuries.
Livett looks poor from what I've seen in SL. Looks like he's been throw in at the deep end massively. He seems to either be copping a huge hit or throwing out Barrett-esque speculators to his winger.
|
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3215
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
|
stpatricks wrote:
i was impressed with Lineham last night, first time I have ever seen a player make more yards at the play ball than in actual open play. Moved about 10 yards from the mark the ref sent him back to play it then he penalised Leigh twice in second half for moving off the mark.
Agreed. Thought the ref waas harsh on Leigh in that respect, by penalising them a couple of times, but ignoring the same offense when Wire did it.
As for the elbow - Nothing more to be said. 2-3 games for me for lashing out.
But what the hell was he playing at with the try?
Not only grounds the ball, but slides over with his arm on the ground, then gets up and tries to con the referee that he actually grounded it about 10m further in-field.
I'm sorry, but that is blatant cheating and although it won't be pulled up, it surely falls under the "ungentlemanly conduct" or whatever the rule is called these days and whilst not ban-worthy, for me it warrants a warning.
Frankly, I lost a lot of respect for Lineham last night.
|
No trees were harmed during the creation of this post.
However, a number of electrons were mildly inconvenienced.
.
Saint94 wrote "Every team is in your feckin shadow....we all know." - Amen to that, brother
.
Saddened! wrote "We've got the worst backline in the competition, bar possibly London and Wakey. I'd swap our 1-7 with Salford in a heartbeat."
|
Fri Mar 17, 2017 3:49 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1099
|
Wigg'n wrote:
Their lack of local talent coming through is hard to believe when they actually have a decent academy team. Which of their academy players have made it in the last 10 years? The only one I can think of is Currie! Mike Cooper and Brad Dwyer maybe at a push.
Just off the top of my head in fairly recent years: Currie, Dwyer, Harrison, T. King, G. King, Penny, R. Evans, B. Evans, Livett, Smith, Johnson, Patton, Cooper, O'Brien, Philbin, Wilde, C. Riley, G. Riley.
The only difference personally between our production line and yours is that Wayne has the balls to drop any player, regardless of what his name is if they're putting naff performances in. Smith won't. Smith will continuously still by a big name player rather than give a young lad a chance. That right there is the real difference and why Wigan are on a complete and utter new level to everyone else.
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Bing [Bot], ChrisA, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, Google Adsense [Bot], Irish Tyke, JWarriors, mailman, Mash Butty, moto748, moving on..., NickyKiss, Pie Eyed, pie.warrior, Pieman, Singing Warrior, spartakmixtapes, thepimp007 and 145 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|
c}