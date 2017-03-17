WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington

Just watched the game as I missed it last night. Warrington just seem to be missing some aggression in defence. I've not seen them so passive for a very long time! They're lacking discipline and will probably lose Lineham for a game or two for that elbow incident. Poor ball retention, poor discipline and no aggression will not win you many games. How are they so different to the team that hammered Brisbane? It's fun to watch them at the mo!

I only watched the first half due to being absolutely shattered but from what I saw something needs to change very quickly.

I know Briwn started but I hardly saw him touch the ball, Hughes and Westwood were woeful. Westwood has gone on a season too long and for all the athletic ability of Hughes his ability to drop the ball or give away an unnecessary penalty significantly overrides any positive he brings.

Leigh bullied them all over the park, particularly upfront and Hill isn't the type of prop to sort that out, Simms came with that reputation but has failed to live up to it and I expected much more from Cooper.

Gidley again looks like another player who has gone on a year too long, Lineham is a shadow of the player he once was but then again playing outside the battering ram that is Atkins doesn't help.

They don't however become bad players overnight. The lack of aggression and enthusiasm says to me there are much deeper issues at a higher level that need resolving before they will improve on the field.

Also credit to Leigh, they showed them no respect took them on and it worked as Wire instantly wilted.



Cooper looks a problem for them. They've signed him as a top NRL forward (which he was however much of a shock that was) but he looks back in his superleague comfort zone! I bet they're paying him an awful lot more money then the first time round as well.

Kurt Gidley is really hurting them as well. He looks thoroughly miffed and his form is terrible. He looks ready for retirement and whilst it's easy for people to point the finger at Brown, I think he's being badly let down by Gidley.

On a side note I thought that Glenn Stewart challenge on Brown was a disgrace. It's all well and good copping somebody like that but he seemed to almost celebrate it and to not check on his welfare (when he was clearly in a bad way) was poor from him.
c}