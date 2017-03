Just watched the game as I missed it last night. Warrington just seem to be missing some aggression in defence. I've not seen them so passive for a very long time! They're lacking discipline and will probably lose Lineham for a game or two for that elbow incident. Poor ball retention, poor discipline and no aggression will not win you many games. How are they so different to the team that hammered Brisbane? It's fun to watch them at the mo!