Of the three fallen giants ('thus far', I add hurriedly), the Warrington one is most puzzling.
Last year proved that McDermott wasn't up to much without his star players, while I don't think anyone outside St Helens thought that KC would do a job.
But Tony Smith was the man for many years, near enough including last year, and yet tonight we saw an all-round display of total ineptitude. Wire lacked everything including spirit.
What the hell has happened?
