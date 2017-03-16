WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:20 pm
Of the three fallen giants ('thus far', I add hurriedly), the Warrington one is most puzzling.

Last year proved that McDermott wasn't up to much without his star players, while I don't think anyone outside St Helens thought that KC would do a job.

But Tony Smith was the man for many years, near enough including last year, and yet tonight we saw an all-round display of total ineptitude. Wire lacked everything including spirit.

What the hell has happened?

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:21 pm
CyberPieMan wrote:
I can't work it out. Never liked KC & I've always thought he was out of his depth, but for TS to be failing so spectacularly is baffling.


When you sign players like Blythe it kind of sums it up in a nutshell :lol: :lol:

Westwood is even too slow and unfit to be a prop nowadays. He reminds me of an asthmatic hedgehog trying to get across the road.

Livett shows bits and bobs but not ready for the deep end clearly. Same applies with Johnson.

Apart from the odd scampering run i fail to see what Russell brings to them

Apart from pace i fail to see what Atkins brings to them

No doubt Smith has lost the players. It's a shame really because i like the guy.

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:21 pm
Wigan Peer wrote:
I heard that TS does not take training anymore, all Agar.


Thats great news! He took us from top 4 to bottom 2 in the space of 4 years, absolutely useless!! couldn't happen to a better club! :lol: :lol: :lol:
If your going through Hell,..........Keep going!!! (Winston Churchill)

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:24 pm
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
When you sign players like Blythe it kind of sums it up in a nutshell :lol: :lol:

Westwood is even too slow and unfit to be a prop nowadays. He reminds me of an asthmatic hedgehog trying to get across the road.

Livett shows bits and bobs but not ready for the deep end clearly. Same applies with Johnson.

Apart from the odd scampering run i fail to see what Russell brings to them

Apart from pace i fail to see what Atkins brings to them

No doubt Smith has lost the players. It's a shame really because i like the guy.


He adds the unintentional comedy element with ludicrously inappropriate celebrations.

Unfortunately for Ryan, even late-on consolation tries are becoming rare at Wire these days.

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:32 pm
Also to me Patton seems far superior to that Livett. And Gidley actually.

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:36 pm
How bad was Kevin Brown tonight :lol:
Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:37 pm
MattyB wrote:
How bad was Kevin Brown tonight :lol:


Very rare that a star player moves from one club to another and makes them both worse :lol: :lol:

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:52 pm
Image
Re: Warrington

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:21 am
Enjoyed that. Immensely! Very entertaining game, even more entertaining post-match interviews... :mrgreen:
