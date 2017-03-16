WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington

Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:02 pm
Cherry_Warrior




Can i be the first :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Should be a great match next week. The 'Clash Of The Sh!!!te Uns' is back, Saints v Wire. Could be a very, very bad tempered affair.

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:04 pm
MattyB





Would just love a Catalans win on Saturday first!


















Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:07 pm
CyberPieMan





Carefull kiddies, get a dictionary & look up "hubris" first.
Although...... :lol: :MOON:


Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:08 pm
Cherry_Warrior




I hope and pray neither of them are sacked before next week. It will be brilliant to view even though it will be cringe worthy. Whoever loses that game is in BIG trouble. It obviously can't go on forever because they will both be getting the chop soon but i am loving the meltdown at the minute.

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:12 pm
CyberPieMan





Cherry_Warrior wrote:
I hope and pray neither of them are sacked before next week. It will be brilliant to view even though it will be cringe worthy. Whoever loses that game is in BIG trouble. It obviously can't go on forever because they will both be getting the chop soon but i am loving the meltdown at the minute.

I can't work it out. Never liked KC & I've always thought he was out of his depth, but for TS to be failing so spectacularly is baffling.


Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:13 pm
MadDogg






That was hideous from Warrington. A complete mess- no game plan, no discipline and lots of dumb play.

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:15 pm
NickyKiss






The lack of intent, passion and fight is astonishing from Wire. They've always given it their all against Wigan regardless of how good or bad they were but you didn't sense that last week.

When Tom Lineham is that miffed he's your most aggressive player you've got problems! There was only him who seemed to play with any intent last week.

Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:16 pm
Wigan Peer






CyberPieMan wrote:
I can't work it out. Never liked KC & I've always thought he was out of his depth, but for TS to be failing so spectacularly is baffling.


I heard that TS does not take training anymore, all Agar.








Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:18 pm
CyberPieMan





Wigan Peer wrote:
I heard that TS does not take training anymore, all Agar.
Realy :shock: If that's true could explain a lot


Re: Warrington

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:19 pm
Wigg'n




I'm still astounded they paid a transfer fee for Lineham. He is absolutely useless, but he's just the tip of the iceberg for them.
