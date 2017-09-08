WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:36 am
Longbarn Wire User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 11:13 am
Posts: 1060
Location: Warrington
NtW wrote:
I absolutely understand the current love in for Powell, but suggest we do a comparison between him and Smith in 5 years or so when his star has faded. Don't forget, if we'd done the comparison 5 years back Powell was a failed Leeds coach scraping around in the Championship.


IMO There is more about Powell, in that he was essentially thrown in @ Leeds. He didn't do well. Then decided to go and earn his stripes in the championship, wouldn't say he was scraping around as he did a great job with Feath, and fair play to him.....When the time was right, he went to Cas and look at them now, with mostly some might say 'average' players.

Id love him to have a stab at the England job in the future. He would never come over the Pennines to for any job IMO.
Re: Smith Out
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:43 pm
NtW User avatar
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 490
Longbarn Wire wrote:
IMO There is more about Powell, in that he was essentially thrown in @ Leeds. He didn't do well. Then decided to go and earn his stripes in the championship, wouldn't say he was scraping around as he did a great job with Feath, and fair play to him.....When the time was right, he went to Cas and look at them now, with mostly some might say 'average' players.

Id love him to have a stab at the England job in the future. He would never come over the Pennines to for any job IMO.


He got packed off to Leeds Carnegie (or whatever they were called then), before ending up at Fev as no SL team would touch him after his Rhinos stint.

Don't get me wrong, I think he's done a good job at Cas, but I think people are totally mis-reading the quality of their players, relatively speaking. Most are 'average' by the standards of the summer era, but if you compare them to most other squads, I'd say they are at worst on a par,, and in a lot of cases better than them, in what must undoubtedly be the lowest quality SL season ever. They had a very good run with injuries too, on the back of getting early momentum (which us Wire fans know more about than anyone, when contrasting 2016 V. 2017!).

It's interesting to note that in such a sub-standard comp some of the recent 'strugglers' and less fashionable clubs are doing well. It's a bit similar to the late 70s/ early 80s when Leigh, Hull KR and Bradford all took out the Championship. There might be the basis for a thesis in this for someone smarter than me to work on...
Re: Smith Out
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:47 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3288
Location: newton-le-willows
I think maybe the clubs doing well this year are playing as teams ,all singing from the same hymn sheet.Players knowing what job they need to do & getting on with it. We have looked disjointed for quite a few recent seasons but 2017 has just put the top hat on abysmal performances.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:16 am
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5569
Location: South Stand.....bored
The last few posts have pretty much summed up what the SL has become. Mundane. Lacklustre. Dull. Deteriorating.

Now, I'm not getting all uppity about Wakey, Salford et al being above us, but, it just shows how much all the "top/glamour" teams of the last couple of decades have fallen, rather than the "improvement" of Cas, Wakey and Salford

Televised games are passing me by, now. The standard of rugby now, is a world away from what all of the 2000's Top 8 teams were capable of. No stars, no flair, no enjoyment. Just finding ways of avoiding defeat.

RU has never been as popular, and as a sport, we're watching them sailing away into the distance. SL coaches need to be reminded that, as well as it's a "results business", it's also an entertainment one, too
Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:22 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 370
I don't give a flying fig about stability. I want Smith and Agar out NOW. Take Brown with them, I'm embarrassed to be a wolves fan. We have no given right to win games but we shouldn't be facing relegation and I fail to be inspired. Neither apparently are the players.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:28 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8408
I don't think brown was the worst half back today. Just.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:29 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8408
lefty goldblatt wrote:
The last few posts have pretty much summed up what the SL has become. Mundane. Lacklustre. Dull. Deteriorating.

Now, I'm not getting all uppity about Wakey, Salford et al being above us, but, it just shows how much all the "top/glamour" teams of the last couple of decades have fallen, rather than the "improvement" of Cas, Wakey and Salford

Televised games are passing me by, now. The standard of rugby now, is a world away from what all of the 2000's Top 8 teams were capable of. No stars, no flair, no enjoyment. Just finding ways of avoiding defeat.

RU has never been as popular, and as a sport, we're watching them sailing away into the distance. SL coaches need to be reminded that, as well as it's a "results business", it's also an entertainment one, too

ru popular? At Sale yesterday the halftime result was 3-0!
Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:31 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3455
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
rubber duckie wrote:
I don't think brown was the worst half back today. Just.


Why, was there another one playing for Wire today?
Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:32 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8408
karetaker wrote:
Why, was there another one playing for Wire today?

Arh yes. I think you're right.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 4:38 pm
karetaker User avatar
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3455
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
karetaker wrote:
Why, was there another one playing for Wire today?


To be honest and like others im allowed my opinon like it or not but Patton is not the answer to our woes, granted he is playing behind crap but i would expect him to organise said crap, he is not young dec anymore. He as had long enough now. As i said its my opinion dont kare if you like it.
