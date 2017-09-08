Longbarn Wire wrote: IMO There is more about Powell, in that he was essentially thrown in @ Leeds. He didn't do well. Then decided to go and earn his stripes in the championship, wouldn't say he was scraping around as he did a great job with Feath, and fair play to him.....When the time was right, he went to Cas and look at them now, with mostly some might say 'average' players.



Id love him to have a stab at the England job in the future. He would never come over the Pennines to for any job IMO.

He got packed off to Leeds Carnegie (or whatever they were called then), before ending up at Fev as no SL team would touch him after his Rhinos stint.Don't get me wrong, I think he's done a good job at Cas, but I think people are totally mis-reading the quality of their players, relatively speaking. Most are 'average' by the standards of the summer era, but if you compare them to most other squads, I'd say they are at worst on a par,, and in a lot of cases better than them, in what must undoubtedly be the lowest quality SL season ever. They had a very good run with injuries too, on the back of getting early momentum (which us Wire fans know more about than anyone, when contrasting 2016 V. 2017!).It's interesting to note that in such a sub-standard comp some of the recent 'strugglers' and less fashionable clubs are doing well. It's a bit similar to the late 70s/ early 80s when Leigh, Hull KR and Bradford all took out the Championship. There might be the basis for a thesis in this for someone smarter than me to work on...