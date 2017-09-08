|
NtW wrote:
I absolutely understand the current love in for Powell, but suggest we do a comparison between him and Smith in 5 years or so when his star has faded. Don't forget, if we'd done the comparison 5 years back Powell was a failed Leeds coach scraping around in the Championship.
IMO There is more about Powell, in that he was essentially thrown in @ Leeds. He didn't do well. Then decided to go and earn his stripes in the championship, wouldn't say he was scraping around as he did a great job with Feath, and fair play to him.....When the time was right, he went to Cas and look at them now, with mostly some might say 'average' players.
Id love him to have a stab at the England job in the future. He would never come over the Pennines to for any job IMO.
Fri Sep 08, 2017 6:43 pm
NtW
Longbarn Wire wrote:
IMO There is more about Powell, in that he was essentially thrown in @ Leeds. He didn't do well. Then decided to go and earn his stripes in the championship, wouldn't say he was scraping around as he did a great job with Feath, and fair play to him.....When the time was right, he went to Cas and look at them now, with mostly some might say 'average' players.
Id love him to have a stab at the England job in the future. He would never come over the Pennines to for any job IMO.
He got packed off to Leeds Carnegie (or whatever they were called then), before ending up at Fev as no SL team would touch him after his Rhinos stint.
Don't get me wrong, I think he's done a good job at Cas, but I think people are totally mis-reading the quality of their players, relatively speaking. Most are 'average' by the standards of the summer era, but if you compare them to most other squads, I'd say they are at worst on a par,, and in a lot of cases better than them, in what must undoubtedly be the lowest quality SL season ever. They had a very good run with injuries too, on the back of getting early momentum (which us Wire fans know more about than anyone, when contrasting 2016 V. 2017!).
It's interesting to note that in such a sub-standard comp some of the recent 'strugglers' and less fashionable clubs are doing well. It's a bit similar to the late 70s/ early 80s when Leigh, Hull KR and Bradford all took out the Championship. There might be the basis for a thesis in this for someone smarter than me to work on...
Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:47 pm
|
I think maybe the clubs doing well this year are playing as teams ,all singing from the same hymn sheet.Players knowing what job they need to do & getting on with it. We have looked disjointed for quite a few recent seasons but 2017 has just put the top hat on abysmal performances.
Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:16 am
The last few posts have pretty much summed up what the SL has become. Mundane. Lacklustre. Dull. Deteriorating.
Now, I'm not getting all uppity about Wakey, Salford et al being above us, but, it just shows how much all the "top/glamour" teams of the last couple of decades have fallen, rather than the "improvement" of Cas, Wakey and Salford
Televised games are passing me by, now. The standard of rugby now, is a world away from what all of the 2000's Top 8 teams were capable of. No stars, no flair, no enjoyment. Just finding ways of avoiding defeat.
RU has never been as popular, and as a sport, we're watching them sailing away into the distance. SL coaches need to be reminded that, as well as it's a "results business", it's also an entertainment one, too
Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:22 pm
I don't give a flying fig about stability. I want Smith and Agar out NOW. Take Brown with them, I'm embarrassed to be a wolves fan. We have no given right to win games but we shouldn't be facing relegation and I fail to be inspired. Neither apparently are the players.
