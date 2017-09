Alffi_7 wrote: Anyone remember the front page they did for Steve Anderson towards the end of his 'reign'? A picture of his face on a rugby ball with the headline 'Kick him in to touch' or similar wasn't it?

I remember it and I'm not even a Wire fan.I used to buy the WG just for the back pages because I found the critical reporting and telling it straight to be a refreshing change,in contrast to my local paper the Widnes Weekly News and their boring neutrality and occasional bum licking.