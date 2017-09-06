WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:24 am
The WG has never been a bench mark for good reporting anyway from my experience
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:10 am
We are just fortunate to be in the minority of towns which still sustains a local paper.

In a town like Warrington, where the council is largely made up of members from one party, a local newspaper is invaluable.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 11:20 am
There is little local about the Warrington Guardian anymore.
Half a dozen employees sat at laptops from a regional NW office of Newsquest in a unit in centre park that employs most of its workforce from outside of Warrington, adding to our already increasing traffic issues.
No Warrington printing workforce, No Warrington logistical or distribution workforce.

Great local paper that is.
once a wire always a wire
