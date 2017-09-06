There is little local about the Warrington Guardian anymore.
Half a dozen employees sat at laptops from a regional NW office of Newsquest in a unit in centre park that employs most of its workforce from outside of Warrington, adding to our already increasing traffic issues.
No Warrington printing workforce, No Warrington logistical or distribution workforce.
Great local paper that is.
