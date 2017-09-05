|
Once the Sandow situation became apparent (and please don't anyone dare say "it was too late", "how were we to know?" - we have player welfare officers, managers and ar*e wipers falling out of the doors) we should have broke the bank for Albert Kelly when he left HKR.
Every time I see him I think, there is a player who would have made a huge difference to us.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 11:18 am
Tiz Lad wrote:
Nice to see the Guardian calling Saturday and the season as a whole abysmal
Over the years the Guardian have been asked to hold off from producing negative articles by TS and the club and in return the club offer the latest scoop to the Guardian.
Do the comments in the report from Saturdays game signal an end to this agreement between TS, the club and the paper and in turn signal the end of the road for TS?
Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:15 pm
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Once the Sandow situation became apparent (and please don't anyone dare say "it was too late", "how were we to know?" - we have player welfare officers, managers and ar*e wipers falling out of the doors) we should have broke the bank for Albert Kelly when he left HKR.
Every time I see him I think, there is a player who would have made a huge difference to us.
I'm not sure that I'd be interested in a player who was willing to leak team info to the opposition.
Deus Dat Incrementum
Tue Sep 05, 2017 12:22 pm
Snaggletooth wrote:
Over the years the Guardian have been asked to hold off from producing negative articles by TS and the club and in return the club offer the latest scoop to the Guardian.
Do the comments in the report from Saturdays game signal an end to this agreement between TS, the club and the paper and in turn signal the end of the road for TS?
The change in tone was quite noticeable, possibly the first time they have openly questioned him, from what I can recall.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 5:53 pm
ninearches wrote:
Perhaps Riley & Penny are 2 good examples of our failings as a club this season. Instead of providing these two lads with the necessary coaching to improve their skills, the powers that be resorted to buying in in the form of firstly Hicks, then Michael Monas & King who were great for us when they were over here during our most successful seasons ,but once the Aussie conveyor belt dried up Smith hasn't had the option of buying in players of that calibre. Add to that the forwards from the southern hemisphere who have been & done the job for us only to dwindle gradually in numbers till we are now fielding glorified reserves at times. We bought a man of steel to play hooker a few years back who has been a shadow of his former self since leaving Cas. What we have had for the last 8 years is a coach who was good when the calibre of players we needed could be bought from other clubs, but what we need now is a head coach who can turn raw academy & youth players into great players of the future which i don't think any of our coaches are capable of. Which players have benefitted or improved from their time at the Wire ? Over at Cas ,the coaches have turned unspectacular & average players into an excellent team & all because of their coaching skills ,with game plans to suit every occasion to create overlaps & score tries & make the players look like superstars. On matchdays ,Cas are turning out physically & mentally prepared to win games. This is the era of the skillful coach.
Completely agree 100%
And look at Wakefield I personally think Chris Chester has done a brilliant job with what resources he has to hand.. Good coaching
Tue Sep 05, 2017 8:19 pm
NtW
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 484
ninearches wrote:
Perhaps Riley & Penny are 2 good examples of our failings as a club this season. Instead of providing these two lads with the necessary coaching to improve their skills, the powers that be resorted to buying in in the form of firstly Hicks, then Michael Monas & King who were great for us when they were over here during our most successful seasons ,but once the Aussie conveyor belt dried up Smith hasn't had the option of buying in players of that calibre. Add to that the forwards from the southern hemisphere who have been & done the job for us only to dwindle gradually in numbers till we are now fielding glorified reserves at times. We bought a man of steel to play hooker a few years back who has been a shadow of his former self since leaving Cas. What we have had for the last 8 years is a coach who was good when the calibre of players we needed could be bought from other clubs, but what we need now is a head coach who can turn raw academy & youth players into great players of the future which i don't think any of our coaches are capable of. Which players have benefitted or improved from their time at the Wire ? Over at Cas ,the coaches have turned unspectacular & average players into an excellent team & all because of their coaching skills ,with game plans to suit every occasion to create overlaps & score tries & make the players look like superstars. On matchdays ,Cas are turning out physically & mentally prepared to win games. This is the era of the skillful coach.
I absolutely understand the current love in for Powell, but suggest we do a comparison between him and Smith in 5 years or so when his star has faded. Don't forget, if we'd done the comparison 5 years back Powell was a failed Leeds coach scraping around in the Championship.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:08 pm
Looks as though you are getting OZ coach McQuire for 2018.
Tue Sep 05, 2017 9:36 pm
Snaggletooth wrote:
Over the years the Guardian have been asked to hold off from producing negative articles by TS and the club and in return the club offer the latest scoop to the Guardian.
I thought a prerequisite of a newspaper was journalism, not propaganda.
