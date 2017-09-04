Wires71 wrote: ratticusfinch wrote: Patton will make a very decent half back...in the championship....lower half of the championship. Sorry, i know he's a warrington lad and all that but simply not good enough for upper super league ambitions and never will be.



Perhaps Riley & Penny are 2 good examples of our failings as a club this season. Instead of providing these two lads with the necessary coaching to improve their skills, the powers that be resorted to buying in in the form of firstly Hicks, then Michael Monas & King who were great for us when they were over here during our most successful seasons ,but once the Aussie conveyor belt dried up Smith hasn't had the option of buying in players of that calibre. Add to that the forwards from the southern hemisphere who have been & done the job for us only to dwindle gradually in numbers till we are now fielding glorified reserves at times. We bought a man of steel to play hooker a few years back who has been a shadow of his former self since leaving Cas. What we have had for the last 8 years is a coach who was good when the calibre of players we needed could be bought from other clubs, but what we need now is a head coach who can turn raw academy & youth players into great players of the future which i don't think any of our coaches are capable of. Which players have benefitted or improved from their time at the Wire ? Over at Cas ,the coaches have turned unspectacular & average players into an excellent team & all because of their coaching skills ,with game plans to suit every occasion to create overlaps & score tries & make the players look like superstars. On matchdays ,Cas are turning out physically & mentally prepared to win games. This is the era of the skillful coach.