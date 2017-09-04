The Briers experiment has been, on the whole, a huge let down.



We lack flair, off the cuff play and 40/20s, things Briers excelled in, with a jersey on. We look rigid, and not very easy on the eye. A HUGE amount of blame lays at the feet of Briers.

Let's look at Patton. He should be blossoming under Briers tutelage. Instead, there are missing persons announcements for him, come game time. The lad isn't improving. He's not an upgrade on O'brien, and that's not difficult.



As karetaker and Ganson's allude to. Briers is more than culpable for our woes. A good player doesn't mean a good coach. England 66, anyone?