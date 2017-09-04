WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:21 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3426
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Has it come to this

Monaghan M. Well Catalans have been ripping up trees, since he's been there.

Briers. Part of the "Coaching" team, that currently involves us playing the likes of London, Fev and Fax. Laughable.

and now Duckie brings up (again) his obsession with Kear, who's not had a head coach job in years.

We've flopped lower than whale pooh.


I've asked about Briers role many times on here but no one wants to answer that, to busy ripping into Smith and Agar and rightly so in my opinion but Briers is just as culpable, loved the guy as a player but I've not seen what he as brought to the coaching table.
Re: Smith Out
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 6:31 pm
Ganson's Optician User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3627
Location: M62 Corridor
karetaker wrote:
I've asked about Briers role many times on here but no one wants to answer that, to busy ripping into Smith and Agar and rightly so in my opinion but Briers is just as culpable, loved the guy as a player but I've not seen what he as brought to the coaching table.

I have said many times, good player does not necessarily mean good coach. The best coaches in the League right now went away and did the hard graft, rather than waltz into the job off the back of past glories.
Deus Dat Incrementum
Re: Smith Out
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:11 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5566
Location: South Stand.....bored
The Briers experiment has been, on the whole, a huge let down.

We lack flair, off the cuff play and 40/20s, things Briers excelled in, with a jersey on. We look rigid, and not very easy on the eye. A HUGE amount of blame lays at the feet of Briers.
Let's look at Patton. He should be blossoming under Briers tutelage. Instead, there are missing persons announcements for him, come game time. The lad isn't improving. He's not an upgrade on O'brien, and that's not difficult.

As karetaker and Ganson's allude to. Briers is more than culpable for our woes. A good player doesn't mean a good coach. England 66, anyone?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Smith Out
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:35 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1431
Well, there are two possibilities. One, Briers was a fantastic player but has been unable to translate that into coaching acumen and teach the likes of Patton the intricacies of attacking half back play.

Or two, the likes of Patton just aint good enough no matter who teaches them.

Ellery Hanley broke the incredible player / excellent coach conundrum and he's out of a job at the moment. If we recruit him will he turn us into 17 clones of him? If so, someone pick up the phone quick.
Re: Smith Out
Post Mon Sep 04, 2017 7:48 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8382
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Well, there are two possibilities. One, Briers was a fantastic player but has been unable to translate that into coaching acumen and teach the likes of Patton the intricacies of attacking half back play.

Or two, the likes of Patton just aint good enough no matter who teaches them.

Ellery Hanley broke the incredible player / excellent coach conundrum and he's out of a job at the moment. If we recruit him will he turn us into 17 clones of him? If so, someone pick up the phone quick.


Or a third.....
It could be coached out of them?
once a wire always a wire
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM