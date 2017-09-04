lefty goldblatt wrote: Has it come to this



Monaghan M. Well Catalans have been ripping up trees, since he's been there.



Briers. Part of the "Coaching" team, that currently involves us playing the likes of London, Fev and Fax. Laughable.



and now Duckie brings up (again) his obsession with Kear, who's not had a head coach job in years.



We've flopped lower than whale pooh.

I've asked about Briers role many times on here but no one wants to answer that, to busy ripping into Smith and Agar and rightly so in my opinion but Briers is just as culpable, loved the guy as a player but I've not seen what he as brought to the coaching table.