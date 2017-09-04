WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Mon Sep 04, 2017 10:56 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3425
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
According to Nosey Parker in todays league weekly Catalan are looking fir a new assistant as it seems M Monaghan is on his way here with Agar going to the NRL. Feel sometimes im reading a science fiction novel.
Re: Smith Out
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:17 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8381
I think it's nearer the truth than some of the rumours.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Smith Out
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:32 am
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3622
Location: Calling You / Blue october
Half of it is certainly correct.
Re: Smith Out
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:36 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3271
Location: newton-le-willows
Wasn't it rumoured a couple of weeks ago that Brett Hodgson was going to Catalans ?
Re: Smith Out
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:47 am
Ganson's Optician
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 05, 2010 3:26 pm
Posts: 3625
Location: M62 Corridor
ninearches wrote:
Wasn't it rumoured a couple of weeks ago that Brett Hodgson was going to Catalans ?

He is going back to Wests.
Deus Dat Incrementum
Re: Smith Out
Mon Sep 04, 2017 11:51 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8381
Well the rumour I heard was both TS and Agar offered resignation after the Wakefield defeat.

Warrington still looking for a replacement I recon. I think Monas could be a candidate and I could see that a a suit with Briers but I wouldn't say has the job. I think this job is way too big for Monas yet.

If we can't get John Kear who most likely isn't on our radar, I can only see a seasoned Aussie coming.
once a wire always a wire
