Just read that Maguire is on $800k a year at Souths. That's half a million pounds sterling per year. No wonder we ain't getting him!



EDIT: Looks likely we'll be in for Neil Henry then. Not got the pedigree or record of Maguire but maybe worth a try just for some sort of change. However, would prefer a up and coming Aussie assistant if we can't get a decent British coach.