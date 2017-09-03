WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 12:58 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010
Posts: 3416
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Mr Snoodle wrote:
Why the excitement over Maguire? I want Smith out but the Rabbitohs finished 12th, that's why he's leaving.....as we know from Smith, what he did in the past counts for nothing.

A different solution for me please - someone who coaches entertaining rugby and won't put up with players not pulling their weight.


Talking of weight, right now I'd take Johnny Vegas over Smith,at least he showed passion making that advert.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:25 pm
Philth
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009
Posts: 787
Location: Purgatory
If wane left I'd take him
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:42 pm
Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006
Posts: 3269
Location: newton-le-willows
I must say that Maguire as coach would not float my boat. Wigan are still tainted by the thuggish reputation they earned under his management.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:55 pm
easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008
Posts: 307
Location: Dubai
Yeah point taken so why don't we get him in for 2 years, win a title or two then we can go back to being entertained with a good year with no title, followed by a bad, followed by... and so on under a Smith style coach.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 3:15 pm
rubber duckie
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008
Posts: 8378
I think many of us agree, a coach has a shelf life in rl. The game keeps evolving and few coach's seem to adjust. So the coaching style becomes compromised.

It's over for TS and Agar. They have fell by the wayside. Another season of them and we could well get further compromised in the Q8s.
I see keeping them a greater risk than better the devil you know.

They must go.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:10 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006
Posts: 1861
Location: Just turning your corner now
It's a shame, as he is tarnishing his reputation.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 5:28 pm
Joined: Fri May 18, 2007
Posts: 721
lefty goldblatt wrote:
Surely a contender for WUM of the season.
Either that, or you're Tony Smith's mum

What gave you the misconception I was defending Tony Smith? I asked a straightforward question. I take from your inane drivel that you couldn't find an example
