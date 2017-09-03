Mr Snoodle wrote:
Why the excitement over Maguire? I want Smith out but the Rabbitohs finished 12th, that's why he's leaving.....as we know from Smith, what he did in the past counts for nothing.
A different solution for me please - someone who coaches entertaining rugby and won't put up with players not pulling their weight.
Talking of weight, right now I'd take Johnny Vegas over Smith,at least he showed passion making that advert.