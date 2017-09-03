WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 12:58 pm
karetaker



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3416
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Mr Snoodle wrote:
Why the excitement over Maguire? I want Smith out but the Rabbitohs finished 12th, that's why he's leaving.....as we know from Smith, what he did in the past counts for nothing.

A different solution for me please - someone who coaches entertaining rugby and won't put up with players not pulling their weight.


Talking of weight, right now I'd take Johnny Vegas over Smith,at least he showed passion making that advert.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:25 pm
Philth



Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 787
Location: Purgatory
If wane left I'd take him
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 1:42 pm
ninearches


Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3269
Location: newton-le-willows
I must say that Maguire as coach would not float my boat. Wigan are still tainted by the thuggish reputation they earned under his management.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 2:55 pm
easyWire



Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 307
Location: Dubai
Yeah point taken so why don't we get him in for 2 years, win a title or two then we can go back to being entertained with a good year with no title, followed by a bad, followed by... and so on under a Smith style coach.
