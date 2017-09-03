WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:07 am
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 124
A boring niggly grand final win - I'd take that!
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:14 am
The Railwayman Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 256
I know what you mean, me to in many respects but it won' t be long before people start harking back to the 2010-12 ish fabulous attacking side who were an absolute joy to watch and trying to get him sacked for not emulating that. Now that side deserved to win a GF and should have done
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:22 am
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 393
The thing is that (most of) the players have the skill and ability.
It looks like this year they have not had the self discipline, motivation and mental toughness to perform.
Looking at last nights game, the Halifax game and the widnes cup game that the bulk of that group of players just about do enough. That is it "just about do enough" and that is not good enough.

Almost 12 months later i am still seething about the way we capitulated at home against wigan when we were 3 scores up against 12 men. I dont think madge would accept that and i dont think we would ever hear him say "its ok for the players to be a liittle flat simetimes".

The thing is though, i think maguire only has a limited shelf life with any team. From what i hear he asks a lot of the players in training and games and eventually it takes its toll. So i dont think he is one to build a 10 year dynasty at a club and as long as we go into this with that in the back of the mind i can take playing dull but successful for a couple of years.
One thing is for sure our defence will be a bit better to watch. I could have hit harder than most of the tackles we were putting in last night.
If Maguire is lined up there will be a few players not looking forward to pre season.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 10:55 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8904
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
Just listening to tripple m sunday podcast - they state that Madge has coached his last game at Souths and they belive that he is headed to warrington.


I hope this is true as it means Smith and Agar gone. The latest comments in the Guardian about us "having to work hard" to fix the problems. Have we not been hearing this since March? It's the same old problems.

London showed us what you can do with a) Effective Halfback pairing and b) Decent coaching even with part-time players.

Patton was completely out shone again.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:23 am
The Railwayman Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Apr 22, 2012 7:16 pm
Posts: 256
Yes he disappointed again. Consistency is not yet part of his game
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:30 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3413
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
The Railwayman wrote:
Yes he disappointed again. Consistency is not yet part of his game


Some same the same about Williams at Wigan, but my question is how long do you need to be consistent, your whole career? I've no idea. Yes players can have bad days but I don't see enough improvement in the next game often enough. We didn't get the best of Briers till Smith came along, well Patton as both Smith and Briers coaching should he not be a superstar by now, I'm just asking.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:39 am
Freddie Miller. Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Nov 20, 2011 2:44 am
Posts: 418
Location: Australia
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
Just listening to tripple m sunday podcast - they state that Madge has coached his last game at Souths and they belive that he is headed to warrington.


Also being confidently reported on an NRL TV show in the past hour that Maguire is going to Warrington.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 11:49 am
Mr Snoodle User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 15, 2014 5:58 pm
Posts: 305
Location: Jack Rabbit Slims
Why the excitement over Maguire? I want Smith out but the Rabbitohs finished 12th, that's why he's leaving.....as we know from Smith, what he did in the past counts for nothing.

A different solution for me please - someone who coaches entertaining rugby and won't put up with players not pulling their weight.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 12:02 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 306
Location: Dubai
Madge will almost certainly be on his way to Wigan when Wane gets the chop, probably the week the playoffs start.
