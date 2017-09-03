The thing is that (most of) the players have the skill and ability.

It looks like this year they have not had the self discipline, motivation and mental toughness to perform.

Looking at last nights game, the Halifax game and the widnes cup game that the bulk of that group of players just about do enough. That is it "just about do enough" and that is not good enough.



Almost 12 months later i am still seething about the way we capitulated at home against wigan when we were 3 scores up against 12 men. I dont think madge would accept that and i dont think we would ever hear him say "its ok for the players to be a liittle flat simetimes".



The thing is though, i think maguire only has a limited shelf life with any team. From what i hear he asks a lot of the players in training and games and eventually it takes its toll. So i dont think he is one to build a 10 year dynasty at a club and as long as we go into this with that in the back of the mind i can take playing dull but successful for a couple of years.

One thing is for sure our defence will be a bit better to watch. I could have hit harder than most of the tackles we were putting in last night.

If Maguire is lined up there will be a few players not looking forward to pre season.