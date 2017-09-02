WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 11:57 pm
matt_wire






Albino Wolf 2 wrote:
Please see if you can find me an example of the last time any manager in any sport was sacked for being top of the league after winning four games on the run?

Don't be so ridiculous. That's like saying you'd be happy with gold in the special olympics! I think we all find being in the Middle 8s utterly humiliating and not something to be celebrated and lauded. I'd be very worried if we hadn't won 4/4. None of us enjoy being in this position and are willing to lay the blame at the feet of the one person seemingly able to ensure it didn't happen this way. Well, him and his badminton partner.

Take the P&B specs off and see how much of a joke we've become.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:05 am
Tiz Lad





Surely once SuperLeague survival is guaranteed which we should do, then Smith must go and take Agar with him

He's presided over this demise and appears unable or unwilling to do anything about it, due to his total arrogance and refusal to accept his failings.

You could approach most NRL assistant coaches, just like Saints did an Holbrook.

But don't see Moran sacking his mate and Fitzpatrick won't sack a bloke who was his boss not long ago

The whole thing is a mess that needs strong and prompt action
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:07 am
lefty goldblatt






Albino Wolf 2 wrote:
Please see if you can find me an example of the last time any manager in any sport was sacked for being top of the league after winning four games on the run?

Surely a contender for WUM of the season.
Either that, or you're Tony Smith's mum
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:29 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss





ratticusfinch wrote:
The fact that jack hughes is an ever present this season says it all.....and i was a big fan of his last season but he's been absolutely awful from game one right through to tonight. Possibly the worst season ive ever seen an individual wire player have and yet he's not been dropped whilst playing in a position where we have plenty of cover. Madness.

You and I share a brain.

This has been my one constant complaint this year, it's amazing he hasn't been benched, reserved or sent to rochdale.

He hasn't got any better whatsoever, they've tried to let him play out his bad form and it's continued and even got worse. They've made things worse for the lad by not taking him out the firing line for his own good.

The Guardian article this week is so far off it's not funny.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:38 am
Shazbaz






ratticusfinch wrote:
The fact that jack hughes is an ever present this season says it all.....and i was a big fan of his last season but he's been absolutely awful from game one right through to tonight. Possibly the worst season ive ever seen an individual wire player have and yet he's not been dropped whilst playing in a position where we have plenty of cover. Madness.

The only positive about Hughes game is he is not bad defensively and hard for defenders to put down. Attack is terrible this season I've gone on about this for months.
Re: Smith Out
Post Sun Sep 03, 2017 8:47 am
Don Fox Fan 1



At Wakefield we had street parties when Agar resigned at belle Vue, just as the Hull fans held their own celebrations when he left the KC.
Tells its own story surely!!!
Having said that his replacement at Wakey James Webster was worse much worse :SHOOT: :SHOOT:
Anyway seems you are safe in super league next year so good luck in getting a better coaching team
