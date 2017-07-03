I watched the Wakey v Cas game last night and really enjoyed it for the large part…. Then it just made me really deflated at how utterly pathetic we are… then all I could picture was Smiths smug grin he does when the camera pans to him when we do something stupid, or the oppo score a try.



It’s becoming depressing.



If we lose to Leigh, he absolutely HAS to go. HAS to. I would like to think he would resign in such a scenario, but after a nice big fat new contract last season, there’s more chance of Kevin Brown winning MOS.