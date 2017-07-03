WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:52 am
Championship doesn't fit and we're not in it either.
Good try though.
once a wire always a wire

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:55 am
I watched the Wakey v Cas game last night and really enjoyed it for the large part…. Then it just made me really deflated at how utterly pathetic we are… then all I could picture was Smiths smug grin he does when the camera pans to him when we do something stupid, or the oppo score a try.

It’s becoming depressing.

If we lose to Leigh, he absolutely HAS to go. HAS to. I would like to think he would resign in such a scenario, but after a nice big fat new contract last season, there’s more chance of Kevin Brown winning MOS.
Massive pessimist

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 1:59 pm
In his Guardian comments he is looking forward to seeing the fans happy smiling faces after ,hopefully, beating Leigh & getting bragging rights. Hardly championship winning mentality.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:03 pm
ninearches wrote:
In his Guardian comments he is looking forward to seeing the fans happy smiling faces after ,hopefully, beating Leigh & getting bragging rights. Hardly championship winning mentality.

I don't know....beating just Leigh is pretty much Championship mentally.
once a wire always a wire

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 11:00 pm
ninearches wrote:
In his Guardian comments he is looking forward to seeing the fans happy smiling faces after ,hopefully, beating Leigh & getting bragging rights. Hardly championship winning mentality.


Were you happier after the performance & win?

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 12:34 am
Even taking account of Leigh being worse than ourselves, i thought we played as if either there have been "clear the air talks" behind the scenes or someone has given the team a massive kick up the booty. Our defence on the right looked much better with the inclusion of our new signings & we seemed to be working more as a team in attack with meaningful plays & there seemed to be more communication between players. Ryan Atkins seemed to be doing plenty of communicating....has he been made captain i wonder ?
