Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:30 pm
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3539
Location: In Between Days.
CharlieWong wrote:
Somebody like me? Why? Are you a homophobe? A racist? Or just both? I'm just a loyal Warrington fan trying to give the team some confidence for the scrap we're to undertake.


You are getting close to breaching the AUP so kindly keep the discussion polite.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:39 pm
ratticusfinch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 706
Location: Warrington
To be fair a gay, chinese troll is just what this season needs.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:47 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 617
I get what Charlie is trying to say and warrington fans have seen some rubbish sides and got. Rhonda the team a) we knew we were rubbish b ) the players attest tried!!

Barring a few players in an inconsistent manner have performed well this year yet have shown what they are capable of in the Brisbane game !! Wcc hangover confidance form structures or lack of are all well and good but the issues have not been addressed or seen any changes or attempt to play differently and not a peep from the club as they are thinking wait till you see who we've got lined up for players on their way in or they are waiting for confirmation of middle 8s and will start proceedings to move smith n agar on and bring in a new coach !!

The notion of because the elite coaches are not available then we should just keep on with smith !! We can sign a coach for on a two year contract whilst we search for his long term successor! Someone who can work with the players we have or the new players we sign, if we sign the right players then it shouldn't matter too much if a coach has signed them or not so I wouldn't read too much into hiku meaning smith is staying I cannot see how the club can accept this seasons performances and not do something about it !!

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:18 pm
CharlieWong

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 62
Winslade's Offload wrote:
You are getting close to breaching the AUP so kindly keep the discussion polite.

How is that exactly? Please inform me of what offended you so much?

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:01 pm
Winslade's Offload
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3539
Location: In Between Days.
CharlieWong wrote:
How is that exactly? Please inform me of what offended you so much?


Because it's insulting to the other poster to be asked if he is a racist or a homophobe, particularly when he has said absolutely nothing to warrant the comments.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:17 pm
Superblue

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 87
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Because it's insulting to the other poster to be asked if he is a racist or a homophobe, particularly when he has said absolutely nothing to warrant the comments.


Yep, out of order, no need for it,

"Kick it Out"

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:27 pm
CharlieWong

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 62
Winslade's Offload wrote:
Because it's insulting to the other poster to be asked if he is a racist or a homophobe, particularly when he has said absolutely nothing to warrant the comments.

No wonder the clubs only song after 100+ years is oh warry warry.... With super fans like yourself. I wouldn't stand half a bitter with you down at the dog and duck, if you drove me there and bought lunch.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:55 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8753
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
ratticusfinch wrote:
To be fair a gay, chinese troll is just what this season needs.

:lol:

play him in the halves.
Massive pessimist

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:47 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5331
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
CharlieWong wrote:
No wonder the clubs only song after 100+ years is oh warry warry.... With super fans like yourself. I wouldn't stand half a bitter with you down at the dog and duck, if you drove me there and bought lunch.



someones had too many bottles of Tsingtao :DRUNK:

Maybe You could get the lads going with a rendition of something catchy ....like YMCA.....or something...
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:05 am
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 617
Or in the champion ship to the tune of in the navy

In the championship
Smith n agar took us there
In the championship
Our star players are nowhere
In the championship
Smith. Agar took us there
In the championship ship
There's less and less in the stand
In the championship
Where will Moran want to stand
In the championship
Smith n agar took us there
