I get what Charlie is trying to say and warrington fans have seen some rubbish sides and got. Rhonda the team a) we knew we were rubbish b ) the players attest tried!!



Barring a few players in an inconsistent manner have performed well this year yet have shown what they are capable of in the Brisbane game !! Wcc hangover confidance form structures or lack of are all well and good but the issues have not been addressed or seen any changes or attempt to play differently and not a peep from the club as they are thinking wait till you see who we've got lined up for players on their way in or they are waiting for confirmation of middle 8s and will start proceedings to move smith n agar on and bring in a new coach !!



The notion of because the elite coaches are not available then we should just keep on with smith !! We can sign a coach for on a two year contract whilst we search for his long term successor! Someone who can work with the players we have or the new players we sign, if we sign the right players then it shouldn't matter too much if a coach has signed them or not so I wouldn't read too much into hiku meaning smith is staying I cannot see how the club can accept this seasons performances and not do something about it !!