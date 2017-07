You need some sorting out and to get some form. In the qualifiers as things go the 4 top Champ sides appear to be playing well. I am not saying they are all strong enough to beat you but away from home in Hull London or France will not be a walk in the park. Now if it stays as it is Widnes loom like they have found some gorm Leigh are bit of an enigma and Catalans new coach etc. Vould be a tough time. Every game is a cup final good luck.