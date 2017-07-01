Alffi_7 wrote: It's just not happening, if it was going to happen, it would have happened already. He has a contract to the end of 2018. Agar will go at the end of the year to appease some of the discontent. Briers will be brought in to fill the gap.



Behind the scenes they will be looking to bring someone in for 2019, if we smash the first 6 rounds next year, maybe they will start thinking a new contract for TS, but I think his days are numbered. I don't know why we get the continued calls for him to leave, what's the point, it isn't happening.

I think that would be my guess as well. SMJ is a long term planner so either taking this off season, or the 2018 season to get his ducks in a row look, to be his likely moves. It will be interesting to hear if Moran is taking any trips to Oz over the next few months.