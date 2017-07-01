It's just not happening, if it was going to happen, it would have happened already. He has a contract to the end of 2018. Agar will go at the end of the year to appease some of the discontent. Briers will be brought in to fill the gap.



Behind the scenes they will be looking to bring someone in for 2019, if we smash the first 6 rounds next year, maybe they will start thinking a new contract for TS, but I think his days are numbered. I don't know why we get the continued calls for him to leave, what's the point, it isn't happening.