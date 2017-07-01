WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:43 pm
CharlieWong

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 58
Philth wrote:
This is his team. These are his coaching choices. No-one is bigger than the club. My season ticket is at risk next season because of him. If the team​ can't be arsed, why should i?

I worked out the team couldn't be arsed a few rounds in vs Wigan.

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:45 pm
CharlieWong

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 58
ITS ONE SEASON!

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 8:46 pm
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8752
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
CharlieWong wrote:
ITS ONE SEASON!

It's 4 seasons now actually.... or is it 5?
Massive pessimist

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 10:05 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 614
More like this season has been the result of the previous four!!

We have taken backwards steps in recruitment and coaching set up

What's making it even more frustrating that the club have not acknowledged any kind of issue or that this is not good enough and what they intend to do to resolve the issues

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 11:52 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 761
It's just not happening, if it was going to happen, it would have happened already. He has a contract to the end of 2018. Agar will go at the end of the year to appease some of the discontent. Briers will be brought in to fill the gap.

Behind the scenes they will be looking to bring someone in for 2019, if we smash the first 6 rounds next year, maybe they will start thinking a new contract for TS, but I think his days are numbered. I don't know why we get the continued calls for him to leave, what's the point, it isn't happening.
