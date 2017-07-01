WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:27 pm
just_browny
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3222
Please, go now.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler


Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.

Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:32 pm
Bobby_Peru
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1838
Location: Just turning your corner now
I really thought we would have won tonight. We're playing with a total lack of cohesion, Smith & Agar must take responsibility for that... How the mighty have fallen :-/
Image

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jul 01, 2017 7:50 pm
wolfie wales
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 188
I don't think the club give a toss and smith is taking the mickey out of warrington fans with all the garbage and excuses week in week out
