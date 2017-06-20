ninearches wrote: These days it is more important than ever to keep key players fit for key games even if that means playing with a weakened team for other games.

From its resurgent days when Wigan won everything with being the only professional team in Britain with all the best players money could buy, Rugby League is in dire straits once more & what is affecting our game is lack of talent to compete as a big sport. Rugby Union turning pro put the boot in our game because,instead of having a ready made pool of talent in amateur RU , we suddenly ran out of available players & started losing ours because Union was paying more money. Add to this the lack of talent coming over from Oz & it is obvious that our game is slowly dying with the powers that be lurching from one desperate measure to the next.

If we had kept the cap in line with the cost of living it would help massively the marquee signing helps a little but has its draw backs and clubs are seemingly reluctant unable or don't want to say they aware using it to avoid potential disharmony in the squad ??I would also like to see more rugby league on free to air tv, preferably a new cup to be wonI don't know how it would work but we had more silverware abailable previously even a sevens tournament in the off season with a mix of the youngsters n a few first teamers idk Just throwing ideas out there as the current ideas n thinking of appeasing sky at whatever cost is just not working !!