Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:45 pm
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 50
I'm not trolling... I've had it up to my neck with them this season. Gutted I'd forked out a season ticket for four of us to watch players seemingly throwing games to get the coach sacked... That's been and gone now. We have the two new signings who should freshen the place up, an owner who loves the club with money to spend and a great stadium. We're not going down full stop. Like I've mentioned, let's just get over the finish line and regroup. We're still in a very good position as a club as a whole... In my opinion anyway.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:12 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1313
CharlieWong wrote:
I'm not trolling... I've had it up to my neck with them this season. Gutted I'd forked out a season ticket for four of us to watch players seemingly throwing games to get the coach sacked... That's been and gone now. We have the two new signings who should freshen the place up, an owner who loves the club with money to spend and a great stadium. We're not going down full stop. Like I've mentioned, let's just get over the finish line and regroup. We're still in a very good position as a club as a whole... In my opinion anyway.


Are you a big player in the Clubs set up? In fact that's it!!! OMG you're the bloke in charge of recruitment! Now it all makes sense...

Pomeroy is a 33 year old who's been playing part time for the last year and then we've signed a winger! We can't get the ball out to the wingers we already have!
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:59 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5228
Apparently it's all the fault of the salary cap...

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/40430299

"I think that has to do with the levelling of the salary cap. I don't think there is a huge difference in the playing talent at the top or the bottom.

"If you can keep your best people on the park then you have a chance. If not, then it is a great leveller."

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:13 pm
ratticusfinch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 06, 2005 3:03 pm
Posts: 704
Location: Warrington
Well he's got a point in that regard hasn't he? It's a race to the bottom. Wigan in the 80s early 90s encouraged teams to lift their game - and most of them did. I'm not chunnering about the salary cap because I'm a Wire fan - i've seen us in worst positions in the league many a time but turned up to watch as I'd be entertained by quality players on both sides. The current standard is dreadful and that's not a pop at Salford, Cas etc as it was dreadful last season when we nearly won the lot.

Evening out of the league might be for some but i found Wigan's dominance far more enthralling than 12 below average sides scrapping about.
Ettinghausen's gone ice skatin'

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:18 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3145
Location: newton-le-willows
These days it is more important than ever to keep key players fit for key games even if that means playing with a weakened team for other games.
From its resurgent days when Wigan won everything with being the only professional team in Britain with all the best players money could buy, Rugby League is in dire straits once more & what is affecting our game is lack of talent to compete as a big sport. Rugby Union turning pro put the boot in our game because,instead of having a ready made pool of talent in amateur RU , we suddenly ran out of available players & started losing ours because Union was paying more money. Add to this the lack of talent coming over from Oz & it is obvious that our game is slowly dying with the powers that be lurching from one desperate measure to the next.

Re: Smith Out

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:40 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 608
ninearches wrote:
These days it is more important than ever to keep key players fit for key games even if that means playing with a weakened team for other games.
From its resurgent days when Wigan won everything with being the only professional team in Britain with all the best players money could buy, Rugby League is in dire straits once more & what is affecting our game is lack of talent to compete as a big sport. Rugby Union turning pro put the boot in our game because,instead of having a ready made pool of talent in amateur RU , we suddenly ran out of available players & started losing ours because Union was paying more money. Add to this the lack of talent coming over from Oz & it is obvious that our game is slowly dying with the powers that be lurching from one desperate measure to the next.


If we had kept the cap in line with the cost of living it would help massively the marquee signing helps a little but has its draw backs and clubs are seemingly reluctant unable or don't want to say they aware using it to avoid potential disharmony in the squad ??

I would also like to see more rugby league on free to air tv, preferably a new cup to be won
I don't know how it would work but we had more silverware abailable previously even a sevens tournament in the off season with a mix of the youngsters n a few first teamers idk Just throwing ideas out there as the current ideas n thinking of appeasing sky at whatever cost is just not working !!

Re: Smith Out

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:37 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3145
Location: newton-le-willows
You know Dezzie, why not put some lower division games on free to air tv ? Raw Rugby League & let the people of Britain see our game.
It amazes me how we struggle to get viewing time for RL but we have saturation coverage of snooker,football,golf & tennis on free to air tv.
