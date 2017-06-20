These days it is more important than ever to keep key players fit for key games even if that means playing with a weakened team for other games.

From its resurgent days when Wigan won everything with being the only professional team in Britain with all the best players money could buy, Rugby League is in dire straits once more & what is affecting our game is lack of talent to compete as a big sport. Rugby Union turning pro put the boot in our game because,instead of having a ready made pool of talent in amateur RU , we suddenly ran out of available players & started losing ours because Union was paying more money. Add to this the lack of talent coming over from Oz & it is obvious that our game is slowly dying with the powers that be lurching from one desperate measure to the next.