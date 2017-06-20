WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:45 pm
I'm not trolling... I've had it up to my neck with them this season. Gutted I'd forked out a season ticket for four of us to watch players seemingly throwing games to get the coach sacked... That's been and gone now. We have the two new signings who should freshen the place up, an owner who loves the club with money to spend and a great stadium. We're not going down full stop. Like I've mentioned, let's just get over the finish line and regroup. We're still in a very good position as a club as a whole... In my opinion anyway.

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:12 pm
Are you a big player in the Clubs set up? In fact that's it!!! OMG you're the bloke in charge of recruitment! Now it all makes sense...

Pomeroy is a 33 year old who's been playing part time for the last year and then we've signed a winger! We can't get the ball out to the wingers we already have!
Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:59 pm
Apparently it's all the fault of the salary cap...

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/40430299

"I think that has to do with the levelling of the salary cap. I don't think there is a huge difference in the playing talent at the top or the bottom.

"If you can keep your best people on the park then you have a chance. If not, then it is a great leveller."

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:13 pm
Well he's got a point in that regard hasn't he? It's a race to the bottom. Wigan in the 80s early 90s encouraged teams to lift their game - and most of them did. I'm not chunnering about the salary cap because I'm a Wire fan - i've seen us in worst positions in the league many a time but turned up to watch as I'd be entertained by quality players on both sides. The current standard is dreadful and that's not a pop at Salford, Cas etc as it was dreadful last season when we nearly won the lot.

Evening out of the league might be for some but i found Wigan's dominance far more enthralling than 12 below average sides scrapping about.
