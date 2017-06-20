Well he's got a point in that regard hasn't he? It's a race to the bottom. Wigan in the 80s early 90s encouraged teams to lift their game - and most of them did. I'm not chunnering about the salary cap because I'm a Wire fan - i've seen us in worst positions in the league many a time but turned up to watch as I'd be entertained by quality players on both sides. The current standard is dreadful and that's not a pop at Salford, Cas etc as it was dreadful last season when we nearly won the lot.



Evening out of the league might be for some but i found Wigan's dominance far more enthralling than 12 below average sides scrapping about.