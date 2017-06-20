I'm not trolling... I've had it up to my neck with them this season. Gutted I'd forked out a season ticket for four of us to watch players seemingly throwing games to get the coach sacked... That's been and gone now. We have the two new signings who should freshen the place up, an owner who loves the club with money to spend and a great stadium. We're not going down full stop. Like I've mentioned, let's just get over the finish line and regroup. We're still in a very good position as a club as a whole... In my opinion anyway.