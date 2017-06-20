CharlieWong wrote: I'm not trolling... I've had it up to my neck with them this season. Gutted I'd forked out a season ticket for four of us to watch players seemingly throwing games to get the coach sacked... That's been and gone now. We have the two new signings who should freshen the place up, an owner who loves the club with money to spend and a great stadium. We're not going down full stop. Like I've mentioned, let's just get over the finish line and regroup. We're still in a very good position as a club as a whole... In my opinion anyway.

Are you a big player in the Clubs set up? In fact that's it!!! OMG you're the bloke in charge of recruitment! Now it all makes sense...Pomeroy is a 33 year old who's been playing part time for the last year and then we've signed a winger! We can't get the ball out to the wingers we already have!