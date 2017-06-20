WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:45 pm
CharlieWong Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 48
I'm not trolling... I've had it up to my neck with them this season. Gutted I'd forked out a season ticket for four of us to watch players seemingly throwing games to get the coach sacked... That's been and gone now. We have the two new signings who should freshen the place up, an owner who loves the club with money to spend and a great stadium. We're not going down full stop. Like I've mentioned, let's just get over the finish line and regroup. We're still in a very good position as a club as a whole... In my opinion anyway.

Re: Smith Out

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:12 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1298
CharlieWong wrote:
I'm not trolling... I've had it up to my neck with them this season. Gutted I'd forked out a season ticket for four of us to watch players seemingly throwing games to get the coach sacked... That's been and gone now. We have the two new signings who should freshen the place up, an owner who loves the club with money to spend and a great stadium. We're not going down full stop. Like I've mentioned, let's just get over the finish line and regroup. We're still in a very good position as a club as a whole... In my opinion anyway.


Are you a big player in the Clubs set up? In fact that's it!!! OMG you're the bloke in charge of recruitment! Now it all makes sense...

Pomeroy is a 33 year old who's been playing part time for the last year and then we've signed a winger! We can't get the ball out to the wingers we already have!
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Alffi_7, Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, chapylad, Ganson's Optician, karetaker, lister, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, Philth, rubber duckie, Sandwich Wire, silver2, The All New Chester Wire, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, Uncle Rico, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 279 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,3542,12076,0484,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM