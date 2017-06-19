CharlieWong wrote: This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.

It's not stale, it's as fresh as the last defeat. As the season worsens and the targets drop (Aim LLS -> Top4 -> Top8 -> Avoid relegation and out of CC) it should make the case even stronger than it was.Remember when we were 0 from 6 Smith and Russell came out with the "we can go on an unbeaten run". It's just more BS to pacify us, like these new signings are going to make it all better too.If we are relegated I can imagine Smith coming out with "We are hurting, we have some busted bodies but we will regroup in the week" in the post match conference after the defeat to Halifax away.