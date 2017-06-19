|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1411
Location: Warrington
|
What's this man got to do to get the effing sack?He must have some sort of spell over Moran.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5554
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
Another weekend goes by, another defeat, and yet MORE silence from the whole club, on how we get out of this NIGHTMARE..
As I said last week, they're taking us for fools.
As a result, I'll take my £22 elsewhere.
Love 'em.
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:39 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6389
|
runningman29 wrote:
What's this man got to do to get the effing sack?He must have some sort of spell over Moran.
He could sleep with his wife which would probably result in a contract extension.
In all seriousness, get rid of Agar first. Do that, and I would not be surprised to see you in the top four next year.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 244
Location: Dubai
|
There's no evidence whatsoever that this is down to Agar alone. I'm not saying you're wrong but if this was the case Smith would have stepped in to fix things.
The fact is, coaches don't tend to go on forever at one sporting club and things become stale (with a few exceptions). A good clean slate is what's usually required and a rebuild towards the next era hopefully with the right man in charge.
I think that time has come, and has been coming since 2014. Thanks Tony for the memories, let's all move on. Hopefully starting in this division and not the lower leagues.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:09 pm
|
CW8
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 754
|
Even if this is down to agar, isn't it Smith that brought him in and allowed him to have a major role in the coaching? Sorry but Tony is the man in charge, his responsibility to get things right. I can't believe that nothing has changed since the start of the season in the coaching department when it was obvious we had issues from a very early on.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:45 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 47
|
This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:52 am
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3122Location:
newton-le-willows
|
CharlieWong wrote:
This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.
Are you seriously happy that this club has virtually ripped your head off your shoulders & pished down your neck. Absolutely disgraceful conduct from not just the on field staff but also from the club.
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 10:23 am
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8747
|
CharlieWong wrote:
This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.
It's not stale, it's as fresh as the last defeat. As the season worsens and the targets drop (Aim LLS -> Top4 -> Top8 -> Avoid relegation and out of CC) it should make the case even stronger than it was.
Remember when we were 0 from 6 Smith and Russell came out with the "we can go on an unbeaten run". It's just more BS to pacify us, like these new signings are going to make it all better too.
If we are relegated I can imagine Smith coming out with "We are hurting, we have some busted bodies but we will regroup in the week" in the post match conference after the defeat to Halifax away.
|
|
Tue Jun 20, 2017 4:41 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 244
Location: Dubai
|
CharlieWong wrote:
This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.
Even though you're trolling, I'd agree with your post IF this was one freak bad season a la Leeds. It isn't. It's a a sign of the slow decline since 2014. Last year was a better season on that slide, but the league was poor and we benefitted from the inspiration that Sandows x-factor provided and also an easy cup run. The reality is we didn't win anything when we should have.
So no, the best thing isn't to regroup after the last game of the season and work out what wrong. The best thing is to start finding a replacement to inspire the squad to avoid relegation and then start afresh in the off-season.
No more second chances.
|
