This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.