Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:35 pm
What's this man got to do to get the effing sack?He must have some sort of spell over Moran.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:07 pm
Another weekend goes by, another defeat, and yet MORE silence from the whole club, on how we get out of this NIGHTMARE..

As I said last week, they're taking us for fools.

As a result, I'll take my £22 elsewhere.

Love 'em.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:39 pm
Willzay
runningman29 wrote:
What's this man got to do to get the effing sack?He must have some sort of spell over Moran.


He could sleep with his wife which would probably result in a contract extension.

In all seriousness, get rid of Agar first. Do that, and I would not be surprised to see you in the top four next year.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:43 pm
easyWire
There's no evidence whatsoever that this is down to Agar alone. I'm not saying you're wrong but if this was the case Smith would have stepped in to fix things.

The fact is, coaches don't tend to go on forever at one sporting club and things become stale (with a few exceptions). A good clean slate is what's usually required and a rebuild towards the next era hopefully with the right man in charge.

I think that time has come, and has been coming since 2014. Thanks Tony for the memories, let's all move on. Hopefully starting in this division and not the lower leagues.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:09 pm
CW8
Even if this is down to agar, isn't it Smith that brought him in and allowed him to have a major role in the coaching? Sorry but Tony is the man in charge, his responsibility to get things right. I can't believe that nothing has changed since the start of the season in the coaching department when it was obvious we had issues from a very early on.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:45 pm
CharlieWong

This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:52 am
ninearches
CharlieWong wrote:
This Smith out is getting a bit stale now, never mind his coaching. The time has past now and we all need to just focus on the games that are left and finish the season well... At least in relativity terms. Two new signings in and hopefully players like Currie back soon.. Let's get to the end of the season now and then regroup. I don't know what that will fully entail but we do really need to get over the finish line now then work out what went wrong... And there's a lot... But one horrific season can soon be forgot about... Let's just Finish this season off well.


Are you seriously happy that this club has virtually ripped your head off your shoulders & pished down your neck. Absolutely disgraceful conduct from not just the on field staff but also from the club.
