Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:40 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Budgiezilla wrote:
What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......


lol u call a few cc wins n lls success you must be a Widnes, hull kr wakey Leigh fan then to be happy with what we have won over the period of tie we e been one of the richer clubs that's not success it's underachieving !! Whilst money is no guarantee if used wisely it certainly helps !!

It's not one disastarous season 2014/15 was disasterous too as was missing out on the gf win and cc wins last season !! But yeah we've been tripping over trophys recently and are complaining about being in a relegation battle after winning what in the last five years !!!

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:51 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6606
Location: Home sweet home
after watching that today i totally agree with who ever posted that was our best chance of beating that lot from up the m6 but no we blew it big style..certain players should be shipped out to workington..hughes terrible player..lineham seen a boat in latchford locks go quicker..cooper couldnt break wind..sims couldnt break wind or tackle a sunday dinner cant pass either george king utter useless..players that never played today should go toby king crap like his brother..brown utter dross worst than rodwell..russell cant catch cant tackle..too old to play gidley bye bye and i hate to say it super ben but you are exempt..old age catches us up you cant beat the clot..thanks for everything ben and turning up at the parr hall friday night...smith and agar..its good night from me and its good night from him

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:34 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8099
karetaker wrote:
Hmm contradiction springs to mind.

Huh?
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:35 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8099
Anyway...has he gone yet?
once a wire always a wire

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:47 am
morleys_deckchair
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8747
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
Just back from a nice holiday in Lanzarote... have I missed anything? I see we lost all games we played during this period.

Did we show good fighting spirit and train well?

IS Teflon saying all the right things ?
Massive pessimist

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:50 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 322
Location: Manchester
silver2 wrote:
Please ignore these so called supporters Tony. I thought you and the team performed well. Another day, another toss of the coin and we could have won. Lady Luck was wearing red and white today

There's no such thing as luck. Just like destiny, fate and magic fairy dust; it doesn't exist. Neither good nor bad.

Good/bad "luck" is what the deluded or the lazy assign to good/bad preparation+execution resulting in good/bad outcomes by taking/not taking opportunities. Or then they blame someone else (i.e. a referee) for a bad outcome
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Smith Out

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:04 pm
Psychedelic Casual
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 322
Location: Manchester
Budgiezilla wrote:
What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......

One crap season? We've been going backwards since 2012 and only had 2009-2012 that were successful years for the first time in decades. So hardly many years was it?

The quality of our players has gone backwards. Bar the odd few (Hill Ratchford Clark Westerman Currie) no other players are of the quality of the side from 2010-2012 which was flush from 1-20 with good quality, power, size, speed, experience and a winning mentality.

The quality of the rugby we play is far far worse than pre-2013.

We make more errors than anyone else.

Bar last season we've been poor for three of the last four years a Last season papered over big cracks for me, I thought we overachieved due to having Sandow and Leeds had a mare, Cas+Wigan had injuries all season and Hull celebrated and relaxed too much after the CC win and breaking their Wembley hoodoo
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:14 pm
The All New Chester Wire
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 7:24 pm
Posts: 16350
We've missed out on Steve McNamara now as he's gone to Catalans. Why is the Board not acting?

Re: Smith Out

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:19 pm
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8740
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
We've missed out on Steve McNamara now as he's gone to Catalans. Why is the Board not acting?


He turned us down. ;-)
