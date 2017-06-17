Budgiezilla wrote: What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......

One crap season? We've been going backwards since 2012 and only had 2009-2012 that were successful years for the first time in decades. So hardly many years was it?The quality of our players has gone backwards. Bar the odd few (Hill Ratchford Clark Westerman Currie) no other players are of the quality of the side from 2010-2012 which was flush from 1-20 with good quality, power, size, speed, experience and a winning mentality.The quality of the rugby we play is far far worse than pre-2013.We make more errors than anyone else.Bar last season we've been poor for three of the last four years a Last season papered over big cracks for me, I thought we overachieved due to having Sandow and Leeds had a mare, Cas+Wigan had injuries all season and Hull celebrated and relaxed too much after the CC win and breaking their Wembley hoodoo