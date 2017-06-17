after watching that today i totally agree with who ever posted that was our best chance of beating that lot from up the m6 but no we blew it big style..certain players should be shipped out to workington..hughes terrible player..lineham seen a boat in latchford locks go quicker..cooper couldnt break wind..sims couldnt break wind or tackle a sunday dinner cant pass either george king utter useless..players that never played today should go toby king crap like his brother..brown utter dross worst than rodwell..russell cant catch cant tackle..too old to play gidley bye bye and i hate to say it super ben but you are exempt..old age catches us up you cant beat the clot..thanks for everything ben and turning up at the parr hall friday night...smith and agar..its good night from me and its good night from him