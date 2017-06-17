WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:40 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 589
Budgiezilla wrote:
What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......


lol u call a few cc wins n lls success you must be a Widnes, hull kr wakey Leigh fan then to be happy with what we have won over the period of tie we e been one of the richer clubs that's not success it's underachieving !! Whilst money is no guarantee if used wisely it certainly helps !!

It's not one disastarous season 2014/15 was disasterous too as was missing out on the gf win and cc wins last season !! But yeah we've been tripping over trophys recently and are complaining about being in a relegation battle after winning what in the last five years !!!

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:51 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6606
Location: Home sweet home
after watching that today i totally agree with who ever posted that was our best chance of beating that lot from up the m6 but no we blew it big style..certain players should be shipped out to workington..hughes terrible player..lineham seen a boat in latchford locks go quicker..cooper couldnt break wind..sims couldnt break wind or tackle a sunday dinner cant pass either george king utter useless..players that never played today should go toby king crap like his brother..brown utter dross worst than rodwell..russell cant catch cant tackle..too old to play gidley bye bye and i hate to say it super ben but you are exempt..old age catches us up you cant beat the clot..thanks for everything ben and turning up at the parr hall friday night...smith and agar..its good night from me and its good night from him

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:34 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8098
karetaker wrote:
Hmm contradiction springs to mind.

Huh?
once a wire always a wire

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:35 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8098
Anyway...has he gone yet?
once a wire always a wire
