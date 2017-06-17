Budgiezilla wrote: What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......

lol u call a few cc wins n lls success you must be a Widnes, hull kr wakey Leigh fan then to be happy with what we have won over the period of tie we e been one of the richer clubs that's not success it's underachieving !! Whilst money is no guarantee if used wisely it certainly helps !!It's not one disastarous season 2014/15 was disasterous too as was missing out on the gf win and cc wins last season !! But yeah we've been tripping over trophys recently and are complaining about being in a relegation battle after winning what in the last five years !!!