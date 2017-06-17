WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Smith Out

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Smith Out

 
Post a reply

Re: Smith Out

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:40 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 589
Budgiezilla wrote:
What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......


lol u call a few cc wins n lls success you must be a Widnes, hull kr wakey Leigh fan then to be happy with what we have won over the period of tie we e been one of the richer clubs that's not success it's underachieving !! Whilst money is no guarantee if used wisely it certainly helps !!

It's not one disastarous season 2014/15 was disasterous too as was missing out on the gf win and cc wins last season !! But yeah we've been tripping over trophys recently and are complaining about being in a relegation battle after winning what in the last five years !!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, CharlieWong, Cherry_&_White, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, djhudds, Fatbelly, Fourpointtry, FoxyRhino, Geoff, Hashman, hatty, HOOF HEARTED, Jack Pepsi, jj86, karetaker, Medwaywhite365, morrisseyisawire, Oxford Exile, Quickening, rhinos21, rodney_trotter, rubber duckie, runningman29, sally cinnamon, Smith's Brolly, Trainman, WalterWizard, Wrath, year of the viking and 430 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,4161,91876,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
23
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
24
- 22WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
26
- 27WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
16
- 36LONDON  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
28
- 4CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM