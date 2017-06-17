|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1410
Location: Warrington
|
Well we will never ever have a better chance of beating a below par Wigan who gifted us chance after chance which if I could list them all I'd be here all night not to mention the brain farts of certain players.Yes the effort was there but you get eff all for that if it ends in another loss so sorry Tone but please make going in work next week pleasurable + just eff the hell off.
Last edited by runningman29
on Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:10 pm, edited 2 times in total.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1404
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
To quote Oliver Cromwell
You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately... Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!
"I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that won't work."
- Richard Agar
Well actually it was Thomas Edison but it could have been Dicky and several others.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:15 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8730
|
rubber duckie wrote:
.....is he still here?
He has 250,000 reasons to stay.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:21 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 781
Location: Warrington
|
Please ignore these so called supporters Tony. I thought you and the team performed well. Another day, another toss of the coin and we could have won. Lady Luck was wearing red and white today
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8730
|
silver2 wrote:
Please ignore these so called supporters Tony. I thought you and the team performed well. Another day, another toss of the coin and we could have won. Lady Luck was wearing red and white today
He ignores them anyway. Humour me - why so called supporters? Because they have a different view from you?
Did you go to the Castleford game last week or are you a so called supporter too ? It's silly.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5552
Location: South Stand.....bored
|
The team performed well? Wow.
Well, if you like conceding penalties, coughing up possession, and losing, I think we were excellent
|
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:55 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3119
Location: warrington
|
I think he was one of them its the taking part that counts type of supporter lol.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:18 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8095
|
silver2 wrote:
Please ignore these so called supporters Tony. I thought you and the team performed well. Another day, another toss of the coin and we could have won. Lady Luck was wearing red and white today
Luck?....bottox!
There is no such thing as luck.
Luck is where preparation meets ability ....something was obviously missing and it wasn't lady luck because you make your own luck.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:29 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3119
Location: warrington
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Luck?....bottox!
There is no such thing as luck.
Luck is where preparation meets ability ....something was obviously missing and it wasn't lady luck because you make your own luck.
Hmm contradiction springs to mind.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:32 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5953
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
|
What's it like to be 'spoiled with success' for many years, and then go OTT about comments on one crap season. I feel so sorry for you all......
|
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Bullsmad, CharlieWong, Cherry_&_White, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, djhudds, Fatbelly, Fourpointtry, FoxyRhino, Geoff, Hashman, hatty, HOOF HEARTED, Jack Pepsi, jj86, karetaker, Medwaywhite365, morrisseyisawire, Oxford Exile, Quickening, rhinos21, rodney_trotter, rubber duckie, runningman29, sally cinnamon, Smith's Brolly, Trainman, WalterWizard, Wrath, year of the viking and 430 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|